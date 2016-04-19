Garuda Indonesia Places Order for 14 Airbus A330neo

MIAMI — Garuda Indonesia has confirmed today a $5.75 billion order for 14 Airbus A330neo aircraft. The deal was signed today at a ceremony in London in the presence of the President of Indonesia, His Excellency Joko Widodo and British Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. David Cameron MP.

This new deal replaces and extends an existing order for seven A330-300s, and schedules the A330neo deliveries from 2019 onwards. The Indonesian carrier seems to have shelved the plans of ordering up to 30 A350 XWB jetliners, as previously announced the last June during the Paris Air Show.

Garuda Indonesia and Airbus share a long and sound standing partnersship, dating back from 1981, when the airline took delivery of its first A300.

“We are pleased to announce that we continue our long-standing relationship with Airbus. Both Garuda Indonesia and Airbus fully understand the aim of the deal as a long-term strategy to win the global challenge,” said Arif Wibowo, CEO of Garuda Indonesia.

The airline plans to use its A330neos to add extra capacity, besides developing its medium and long haul networks, with the aircraft capable of flying nonstop from Jakarta or Bali to Europe. To date, the carrier operates a mixed Airbus / Boeing long-haul fleet, comprised by 24 Airbus A330s, 10 Boeing 777-300ERs and two Boeing 747-400s.

“The A330neo represents a more-efficient future for Garuda Indonesia. This order restructuring is believed to support our continued commitment to deliver the most modern, comfortable and excellent air travel service to all customers as well as to strengthen the sustained positive growth and business expansion of the company.” Arif explained.