Photo Gallery: Garuda Indonesia’s First Boeing 737 Max 8 Delivered

Brandon Farris

December 06
14:25 2017
MIAMI – Indonesian flag carrier, Garuda Indonesia, has taken delivery of its first Boeing 737 MAX 8. Back in 2014, the Indonesian carrier announced the order for 50 737 MAX 8s, valued at $4.9 billion.

Garuda Indonesia Boeing 737 MAX. PHOTO: Brandon Farris.

READ MORE: Garuda Indonesia Orders 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8

From that order, the airline committed to 46 737 MAX 8s and converted the existing order for four Next-Generation 737-800s to 737 MAX 8s.

Garuda Indonesia Boeing 737 MAX. PHOTO: Brandon Farris.

According to Garuda, the MAX order was thought for fleet growth, not for a replacement.

Garuda Indonesia has 141 aircraft in service, composed of seven Airbus A330-200, 17 A330-300, 16 ATR 72-600, 73 Boeing 737-800, ten Boeing 777-300ER and 18 Bombardier CRJ-1000.

Garuda Indonesia Boeing 737 MAX. PHOTO: Brandon Farris.

It also has 78 airliners in order; 14 Airbus A330-900neo (the first delivery is set in 2019), 14 ATR 72-600 and the 49 remaining Boeing 737 MAX 8.

READ MORE: Garuda Indonesia Places Order for 14 Airbus A330neo

 

0
