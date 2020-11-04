MIAMI – Today FlyDubai (FZ) has announced it will operate 14 flights per week between Dubai International (DXB) and Tel Aviv Ben Gurion (TLV). The launch comes after Dubai and Israel signed an air transport agreement.

With new operations, FZ CEO, Ghaith Al Ghaith expects to contribute to economic development and create further opportunities for investment. Additionally, the service will increase accessibility to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Indian Ocean, the Far East, and Africa. As a result, the journey time will be reduced by several hours.

Apart from FZ, the bilateral agreement include both passenger and cargo operations for other national airlines. Therefore, Dubai and Israel will have travel and tourism opportunities open-up. Just a week ago, the Israeli carrier expanded its network to 44 destinations.

In August, the airline announced the restart of its operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: Konstantin Von Wedelstaedt.

Detailed DXB-TLV Services

Traveling on board FZ, passengers will have the option to choose between Business Class and Economy Class. The former features a private cabin with spacious seats and a priority check-in service at DXB’s Terminal 3. The latter offers bundled (Flex/Value) or unbundled (Lite) fares.

Regarding the flight schedule, service from DXB will daily depart at 09:40 am and 22:00 pm to arrive at TLV at 11:35 am and 23:55 pm, local times. From TLV, FZ will take off at 12:35 pm and 00:55 am to land at DXB at 17:45 pm and 06:05 am.

While passengers will also enjoy other FZ’s facilities, the airline warned that they must be aware of travel regulations. In the case of Dubai, these include the presentation of a negative PCR test valid for up 96 hours. In the case of Israel, citizens or residents are allowed to enter only if they complete an entry form.

Featured photo: FlyDubai Boeing 737-800. Photo: Mohammadreza.

