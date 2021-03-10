MIAMI – Denver-based LCC Frontier Airlines (F9) launches three new routes from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Mexico and the Caribbean.

According to a March 8 press release from MIA, the services are destined to Cancun (CUN), Mexico, four times weekly, Punta Cana (PUJ), Dominican Republic, two weekly flights, and St. Thomas (STT), Virgin Islands, twice weekly.

These additions are part of the continued effort by the carrier to expand its network, which began in December 2020 when three weekly flights to Santo Domingo (STD), Dominican Republic, were announced followed by a daily service to Orlando (MCO), started in February.

Next April, F9 also plans to fly a weekly service to Guatemala City (GUA), Guatemala, four times per week to San Salvador (SAL), El Salvador, as well as four services to Ontario (ONT), CA. With these additions, F9 will fly to 29 destinations out of MIA Airport.

Frontier Airlines Airbus A320-200 – Photo Luke Ayers/Airways

Network Extension Appreciated by Miami-Dade County Mayor

Frontier Airlines action was greeted by Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, which congratulated F9 ” for giving our residents and visitors more travel options between Dade County and these three popular destinations”.

MIA Airport authority, in the person of Lester Sola, Director, and CEO, expressed their satisfaction by stating that ” F9 continues to be an instrumental partner in safely bringing passengers back to flying at MIA. We deeply appreciate their growing commitment to serving Miami-Dade County with additional domestic and international options from our airport”.

According to Planespotters, F9 operates 104 aircraft of the Airbus A320 family out of which 81 Neo type, one of the largest fleet in the US. According to MIA Airport, F9 was one out of five airlines that never stopped services from MIA during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Featured imagel: Otto Kirchof/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more.

Check out our brand new Airways Prints store to get your hands on high-quality photos from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.