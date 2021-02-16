Frontier Airlines to Open Tampa Crew Base

MIAMI – Denver-based LCC Frontier Airlines (F9) has announced it will open a new base at Tampa International Airport (TPA) in May of this year.

Approximately 250 cabin crew and 140 pilots will be based at TPA, with possible increases in the future. Plans are also in the works for yet another crew base at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) later in the year.

Proposed flights out of TPA would be their usual domestic and international destinations that include Mexico, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico with their fleet of Airbus A320 family aircraft.

Frontier Airlines N709FR Airbus A321-211. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Comments from Frontier Airlines CEO

According to Barry Biffle, Frontier’s CEO, the airline’s low-cost structure and focus on leisure travel makes it well-positioned to increase operations this year and continue to expand in these two growing markets. “Both markets have become increasingly important destinations for Frontier with anticipated growth in routes in and out of those cities during the course of 2021.”

Frontier currently offers nearly 20 nonstop routes from TPA and more than 15 nonstop options from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL). As such, F9 has a wide range of additional flight connection opportunities within Frontier’s domestic and international network.

Biffle adds, “Any time we add a new crew base, it is an indicator of continued growth for our airline and also welcomed news for our crew members, who gain a new home base option, and local communities that reap the economic benefits”

FRONTIER AIRLINES N356FR AIRBUS A320-251N. Photo: Otto Kirchof/Airways

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines’ slogan reads ‘Low Fares Done Right’. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the US, which offers a higher level of noise reduction and fuel efficiency when compared to previous models.

According to the carrier, the use of these aircraft, F9’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43% fuel savings compared to other US airlines, which makes the airline the most fuel-efficient US carrier.

With 150 new Airbus planes on order, F9 says it will continue to grow to “deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.”

Featured image: FRONTIER AIRLINES N304FR AIRBUS A320-251N. Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways

