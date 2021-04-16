Frontier Airlines Starts Miami-San Salvador Service

MIAMI – Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines (F9) has announced it is starting services between Miami (MIA) and San Salvador (SAL), as part of an expansion that added five new destinations from South Florida’s main airport.

As stated in a company press release made public on April 15, “the new routes expand Frontier’s MIA service to 34 nonstop destinations.”

In addition to SAL, Frontier is adding services to Myrtle Beach (MYR), Nassau (NAS), San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO), and St. Maarten (SXM).

Frontier Airlines N709FR Airbus A321-211. Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Salvadoran-born Captain For First Flight

The twice-weekly service started on April 15, and the first flight was under command of captain Carlos Cartagena, born in El Salvador and working for F9 for over 19 years.

“I am overjoyed to captain Frontier’s first-ever flight from Miami to my hometown of San Salvador. This new route opens up so many new opportunities for people to travel between these two thriving cities and I could not be more proud to be a part of this remarkable event,” Cartagena said.

Frontier vice president of network and operational design Josh Flyr seemed excited about the MIA-SAL route and the other new routes as well.

“We’re excited to begin flights from Miami to San Salvador today and announce four new nonstop routes. With the addition of Myrtle Beach, Nassau, San Jose and Saint Maarten, Frontier now offers 34 nonstop MIA routes this summer. With this level of service, Miami residents now have unprecedented access to affordable flights to take them to world-class destinations,” Flyr said.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also praised F9’s MIA expansion, especially in the international routes.

“Congratulations to Frontier on their ongoing expansion of international flights from MIA. Their growing service to our community is increasing travel options to and from popular destinations for our residents and visitors,” Mayor Cava said.

MIA Director and CEO Lester Sola said that “Frontier has risen to become one of our busiest airlines in terms of seat capacity,” and that the airport appreciates “their commitment to not only maintaining Miami service throughout the pandemic but continuing to expand their route network here.”

The other four routes start on July 1.