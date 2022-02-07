DALLAS – Frontier Airlines (F9) and Spirit Airlines (NK) have announced today their plans to merge into one, new airline. Once integrated, the new entity will boast a fleet of almost 300 aircraft.

The deal, expected to close later this year, will allow the new airline to accelerate growth to compete more aggressively with major US airlines. Both F9 and NK share the goal of expanding to underserved and mid-sized markets within the US, a business model that has gained momentum in recent years.

Spirit and Frontier expect that the combined airline will offer more than 1,000 daily flights to over 145 destinations in 19 countries and will have an approximate revenue of US$5.3bn.

Both airlines have operating bases in Chicago O’Hare (ORD), Las Vegas (LAS), Orlando (MCO), and various airports in Florida, making them compatible partners. Additionally, both airlines operate large fleets of Airbus A320 family aircraft, which would ease the integration from an operational standpoint.

Upon closing of the deal, Frontier Airlines shareholders will hold approximately 51.5% of the new airline’s shares, while Spirit’s shareholders will hold 48.5%.

Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways

The Future for Airline X

With over 350 aircraft on order between the two carriers, the new airline will have the necessary means to expand across the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It will also add over 10,000 direct jobs by 2026, a sign of substantial growth to come.

By operating young and more fuel-efficient aircraft, sustainability will take the forefront of the new airline, a growing trend among the aviation industry.

Ted Christie, President and CEO of Spirit said, “This transaction is centered around creating an aggressive ultra-low fare competitor to serve our Guests even better, expand career opportunities for our Team Members and increase competitive pressure, resulting in more consumer-friendly fares for the flying public.”

Photo: Luke Ayers/Airways

Ultra-Low-Cost Competition in the United States

With the combined fleet of Frontier and Spirit, as well as aircraft on order, the new airline is expected to have a fleet of roughly 600 aircraft, putting them in a position to better compete with existing ultra-low-cost carriers in the US.

Allegiant (G4), based in Las Vegas (LAS), Southwest Airlines (WN), based in Texas, and Sun Country (SY), based in Minneapolis, will be the main points of competition for the new airline.

Breeze Airways (MX), which started serving secondary markets in the US last year, could see some competition in its basic fare products. Also, the timely delivery of its Airbus A220s will be crucial for the expansion to such new markets.

Spirit and Frontier have identified secondary markets specifically in potential upcoming expansions, and due to their larger size, they will have more operational flexibility and adaptability, essentials for airline success. Additionally, the new airline will compete heavily with Avelo Airlines’ (XP) East Coast operations, which focus on connecting New Haven (HVN) and Florida.

Frontier Airlines already operates flights from smaller East Coast airports, such as Trenton in New Jersey and Islip MacArthur Airport in Long Island, along with larger cities.

Featured Image: Andrew Henderson/Airways