MIAMI – Ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines (F9) has announced it will start services to Anchorage (ANC) and Durango (DRO), after being absent from these markets for seven years.

As stated in a company press release made public on April 13, the new destinations are part of Frontier’s “expansion of summer 2021 service,” with a total of eight new services departing from F9’s main focus cities.

Services to ANC will depart from F9’s Denver (DEN) main hub twice a week, which will also hold four-times weekly services to DRO. First flights will depart on June 9 and June 4, respectively.

Frontier Airlines N336FR Airbus A320Neo. Photo: michael Rodeback/Airways



Airline Adding Routes ‘Known For Their Sun-Filled Activities’

Durango will also have services between that airport and Las Vegas (LAS) twice weekly, starting on June 11.

Frontier’s senior vice president of commercial Daniel Shurz praised the expansion.

“Summer 2021 is quickly approaching, and we’re excited to expand our network with eight new routes beginning in June. We’re listening to our customers and adding routes to popular summer destinations known for their sun-filled activities,” Shurz said.

He also added that, “at Frontier, we’re all about making it possible for more people to fly more often with affordable fares and convenient service.”