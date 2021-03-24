MIAMI – Frontier Airlines (F9) and Recaro Aircraft Seating have announced an agreement for the supply of seats for Airbus A320 and A321. The first aircraft, an Airbus A320neo equipped with the new Recaro seat SL3710, weighing 8kg, made its US debut on March 23.

The adoption of this ultralight economy seat, 30% lighter than a standard one, participates in F9’s efforts to become “America’s greenest airline” by reducing its environmental footprint and save an average of 31,683 gallons of aviation fuel per A321 aircraft while maintaining and increasing passenger’s comfort.

The seat has a redesigned armrest, a larger table tray which allows easy use of laptop computers and offers more space for reading material or other devices.

Frontier has the largest A320 fleet in the US and is already achieving an average fuel saving of 43%, based on seat-mile consumption, compared to other carriers. The reduction is made possible by the choice of aircraft’s configuration, weight reductions, and baggage process and F9 present itself as the “most fuel efficient US airline.”

32,600 Economy Seats for Frontier

The order, which concerns a total of 156 aircraft of the type A320 and A321 to be fitted, respectively, with 186 and 240 economy seats, is part of a much wider agreement reached by Indigo Partners and Recaro Group covering 100,000 seats destined to the airlines participated by the Indigo Partners which, besides F9, include also JetSmart (JA), WizzAir (W6), Volaris (Y4), and Enerjet (EG). F9 expects to install 32,600 new seats on its aircraft.

Barry Biffle, CEO of F9, commented the agreement by stating “Frontier Airlines is committed to maintaining our position as America’s Greenest Airline and our current fleet is 43 percent more fuel efficient on average than other U.S. airlines”.

On Recaro side, Dr. Mark Hiller, CEO and Shareholder of Recaro Aircraft Seating, said “Collaborating with Frontier Airlines for the first time has been considered a tremendous success, and we look forward to installing our SL3710 seats in early 2021.”

