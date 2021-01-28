MIAMI – The new Frontier Airlines (F9) A320neo family aircraft delivered from 2022 will now have the Pratt & Whitney GTF engines. The partnership is for 268 powerplants including spares.

The GTF engines will power 49 A320neo, 67 A321neo, and 18 A321XLR aircraft. The agreement includes 268 installed engines plus spares. In a dual press release released Monday, F9 and Pratt and Whitney announced a new partnership for 268 powerplants including spares.

Comments from Frontier Airlines

“Frontier Airlines is at the forefront of green innovation in the airline industry and this deal for advanced GTF engines from Pratt & Whitney is extremely significant in our continued action plan to reduce fuel consumption,” said Barry Biffle, president, and CEO of Frontier Airlines.

“Frontier is already the most fuel-efficient US airline and operating with this new engine technology will result in additional fuel savings which translates to operational cost reductions we can pass on to consumers in the form of low fares.”

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of Raytheon Technologies is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and service of aircraft and helicopter engines, and auxiliary power units. The new F9 partnership supersedes that of CFM International, which is the world’s leading supplier of jet engines for single-aisle aircraft.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. You can learn more about RTX at www.rtx.com.

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, operates more than 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the US. The type the highest level of noise reduction and fuel-efficiency, compared to previous models.

According to the airline, the use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics, and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43% fuel savings compared to other US airlines (fuel savings is based on F9’s 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major US airlines).

This makes F9 the most fuel-efficient US airline. The airline has 150 new Airbus planes on order and will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of “providing affordable travel across America.”

