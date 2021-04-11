MIAMI – Frontier Airlines (F9) has been on a great roll of adding new service to its already rather expansive route system.

In the last week, F9 has added 5 new routes, which makes an impressive 13 in two days. Rochester, NY (RST) will be added to the leisure-concentrated route system with direct service to Orlando, FL (MCO), home of Disney World, Epcot Center, and the other exciting area parks. This service will become permanent, 3 days a week for now.

Myrtle Beach SC (MYR), Buffalo NY (BUF) and Portland ME (PWM) and Providence RI (PVD) will also join in on the route expansion, with seasonal service from RST.

Jamaica and the Caribbean

In a bold move, F9 will be adding service from Miami FL (MIA) to Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ), competing directly with American Airlines’ (AA) already expansive service to Jamaica and the rest of the Caribbean (21 destinations).

As more and more people start feeling the need to travel and, more importantly, feel comfortable to travel in this current Covid era, airlines are reinventing themselves, offering great deals, airport Covid tests, etc.

Spring is in the air! Pun intended…