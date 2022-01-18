DALLAS – Frontier Airlines (F9) is set to begin serving Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby airports, igniting substantial competition with Southwest Airlines (WN).

The Denver, Colorado-based ultra-low-cost carrier already serves Chicago and Houston through its flights out of O’hare and George Bush Intercontinental airports but has chosen to further expand in these markets.

From Chicago Midway Airport, F9 will serve Atlanta, Denver, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Ontario, Trenton, and Dallas (DFW).

Photo: Andrew Henderson/Airways

Competition With Southwest

Southwest Airlines already serves seven of the 10 new routes, with Ontario, Trenton, and DFW being new routes from Midway for Frontier.

Meanwhile, F9 will serve Cancun, Las Vegas, and Orlando from Houston Hobby Airport (HOU). Southwest Airlines already serves all of the listed destinations from HOU.

Frontier has continued to expand drastically, banking on the continuing growth in domestic travel demand in the United States. F9’s expansion into Chicago Midway and Houston Hobby airports represents a major move by Frontier to directly compete with Southwest Airlines specifically.

Photo: Michael Rodeback/Airways

Executive’s Comments

Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial, Frontier Airlines said, “We’re excited to strengthen our position in two of the five largest metro areas in the country with 13 new routes and two additional airport options for our customers flying to or from Chicago or Houston,”

He continued, “Frontier’s growth in 2021 was nothing short of remarkable and our team continues to look ahead at new opportunities to expand ‘Low Fares Done Right’ across both the U.S. and our rapidly growing international network. This strategic announcement situates Frontier to capture strong existing demand and stimulate new traffic with affordable fares and convenient service.”

Featured Image: Andrew Henderson/Airways