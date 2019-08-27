Airways Magazine

Frontier Jumps Into Newark With 15 All-New Nonstop Flights

August 27
11:51 2019
MIAMI — Ultra-low-cost carrier, Frontier, will jump into Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) with fifteen all-new flights in November. The carrier will fill the void left by Southwest Airlines, which decided to migrate to New York-LaGuardia Airport (LGA).

Frontier’s move into Newark with 15 flights is a sizeable entry for an airline that had a marginal presence in the New York City area.

According to the carrier, new nonstop flights will link EWR with Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Atlanta, Chicago, and Dallas.

Frontier will inaugurate services to Newark in November, followed by a second batch before the end of the year. The carrier will complete its move into Neward by Spring 2020.

The airline’s CEO, Barry Biffle, affirmed that the New York market has been “a major hole on Frontier’s route map,” and that the sudden exit from Southwest out of EWR has left a gap that Frontier could easily fill.

“We are the most underrepresented of any airline relative to size in New York,” the CEO said.

Southwest Airlines decided to swap its presence in the New York City area by leaving behind EWR and moving to the much-closer to city center New York-LaGuardia. According to Biffle, this move opened up some “hard to get” slots at Newark-Liberty.

The New Frontier Routes:

Launching November 14, 2019:

  • Newark-Las Vegas: Daily
  • Newark-Orlando: Twice daily
  • Newark-Miami: Twice daily
  • Newark-San Juan, Puerto Rico: Daily
  • New routes beginning Dec. 10:
  • Newark-Phoenix: Daily
  • Newark-Atlanta: Daily
  • Newark-West Palm Beach, Florida: Daily

Launching March/April 2020:

  • Newark-Tampa, Florida
  • Newark-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
  • Newark-Cancun, Mexico
  • Newark-Denver
  • Newark-Ontario, California
  • Newark-Chicago
  • Newark-Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina
  • Newark-Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport


