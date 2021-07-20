MIAMI – Frontier Airlines (F9) is expanding in Atlanta, growing to include international flights from ATL in its route network. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution today reports that it is an apparent bid to steal market share from other airlines, primarily Southwest (WN), that have scaled back such routes.

In September, F9 will add six routes from ATL: Baltimore (BWI), Chicago (MDW), Detroit (DTW), Houston (HOU), New Orleans (MSY), and St. Louis (STL). In November West Palm Beach (PBI), Cancun (CUN), and Montego Bay (MBJ) come online.

“We do think there’s a gap in the market,” said “Daniel Shurz, F9’s senior vice president of commercial. The AJC notes that Frontier had been expanding at ATL in the years leading up to the pandemic. Frontier flew about 13 flights per day from ATL prior to the COVID collapse.

Frontier Airlines N363FR. Photo: Nicholas Vitolano/Airways @spotting.atl

32 Destinations from ATL

After this new service begins, F9 will have routes from ATL to 32 destinations with about 22 flights per day. ATL will become Frontier’s fourth-largest airport after Denver (DEN), Las Vegas (LAS), and Orlando (MCO). The newspaper says the airline plans to open a flight attendant base and a pilot base in Atlanta in October.

“With Atlanta becoming a crew base, Atlanta will become more of a focus in our system,” Shruz said. “We deploy aircraft to fly where we see some combination of lack of service and high fares. You could easily see us in the next five years doubling in size in Atlanta.”

The routes F9 is adding will operate three or four times a week except for West Palm Beach, which will be a daily flight.

In addition to Atlanta, F9 will introduce new routes from DFW to Buffalo (BUF), Durango, Colorado (DRO), Hartford, Connecticut (BDL), Phoenix (PHX), San Diego (SAN), San Francisco (SFO), and Tampa (TPA).

New Routes out of LAS are to Des Moines, Iowa (DSM), Harlingen, Texas (HRL), Minneapolis (MSP), New Orleans (MSY), and Sioux Falls, South Dakota (FSD).