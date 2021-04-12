MIMI – Frontier Airlines (F9) today operates its first flight from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Guatemala City (GUA). The flight marks F9’s return to Central America and its 30th nonstop destination from MIA.

“The start of new nonstop service between Miami and Guatemala City is a momentous occasion for Frontier and our customers,” said Michael Pewther, senior director of public relations and marketing, Frontier Airlines in a press release. “Frontier has exponentially grown in destinations and weekly flights at Miami International Airport.”

The director adds, “our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ approach has made it more affordable to fly to and from Miami’s hometown airport. Connecting these two cities opens new opportunities for families and friends to visit and people to explore these vibrant destinations.”

View of north side of MIA from control tower. Photo: Max Taubman

Aircraft and Customer Bundle

The F9 web site shows that the airline is flying Airbus A-320 aircraft on the route.

The carrier states it offers customers the ability to customize travel to their needs and budget. For example, customers can purchase options a la carte or in one low-priced bundle called the WORKS. This bundle includes ticket refunds, a carry-on bag, a checked bag, the best available seat, waived change fees, and priority boarding.