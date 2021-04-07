MIAMI – US ultra-low-cost Frontier Airlines (F9) has announced eight new routes from two of its main focus cities, Atlanta and Philadelphia.

As stated in a company press release made public on April 6, F9 is adding “six new nonstop routes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL),” and “two new nonstop routes from Philadelphia (PHL),” starting in June and July.

Frontier’s new ATL services will include Cleveland (CLE), Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW), Hartford (BDL), Phoenix-Sky Harbor (PHX), Portland, Maine (PWM), and Providence (PVD). PHL services include PWM and PVD.

FRONTIER AIRLINES N304FR AIRBUS A320-251N. Photo: Miles Aronovitz/Airways

Airline Focused on Delivering ‘Low Fares Done Right’

Services from Atlanta to Phoenix start on June 10, to CLE, DFW, and BDL on June 11, to PWM on July 12, and to PVD on July 13. PHL services start on July 12 to Portland, and on July 13 to Providence. All services will be either three times or four times weekly.

Frontier senior vice president of commercial Daniel Shurz showed the airline’s excitement about the expansion and the commitment to low fares. “At Frontier, we’re focused on delivering ‘Low Fares Done Right,’ and constantly look for new travel opportunities for our customers,” Shurz said.

He added that “these new routes will now provide an affordable and convenient option” for travelers flying through ATL and PHL, as well as F9 is “looking forward to further deepening our roots in the community with our first-ever ATL crew base opening later this year.”

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport deputy general manager Michael Smith signaled that Frontier’s ATL expansion will contribute to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic woes.

“With the efforts of airline partners like Frontier we’ll move beyond the pandemic. We look forward to the summer months which will provide all of us an opportunity to see friends and family in person. Frontier’s additional service from ATL is quite welcome and will help make those get-togethers possible,” Smith said.