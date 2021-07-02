MIAMI – Ultra low cost carrier Frontier Airlines (F9) has announced it is returning to San Jose, Cota Rica (SJO) from two gateways in Florida.

Frontier will start service to SJO from Orlando (MCO) on July 1 and will follow with service from Miami (MIA) on July 2, 2021. Both flights to the Costa Rican capital city will operate twice weekly.

The flights from MCO to SJO will operate on Thursdays, and Sundays, while the flights originating from MIA will operate on Mondays, and Fridays. This will provide additional options for travelers who are planning travel to the Central American nation.

Frontier Airlines N342FR Airbus A320-200. Photo: Matthew Calise/Airways

Frontier’s Expansion

Frontier Airlines has been expanding service out of MIA as post COVID-19 travel continues to increase. The ULLC carrier recently announced new service from MIA to Nassau, Bahamas (NAS), along with Saint Maarten (SXM) in the Dutch Antilles. Along with these services, F9 also announced Myrtle Beach (MYR) service from MIA as well.

Frontier Airlines will face competition on Caribbean routes from American Airlines (AA), the carrier with the largest presence in MIA. F9 will try to attract passengers with it’s low fares, it is unknown if AA will match the fares considering F9 does charge extra for carry on bags, as well as seat selections, and offers buy on board snacks, and drinks as well.