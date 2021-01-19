MIAMI – Frontier Airlines (F9) has announced two new nonstop routes from Miami International Airport (MIA) to Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ), Punta Cana, Dominican Republic and Cyril E. King Airport (STT), St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. The airline has also announced the resumption of flights to Las Vegas (LAS) beginning in March 2021.

These new nonstop services join new nonstop service Frontier starts from MIA in February to both Cancun and Orlando.

New routes from Miami International Airport (MIA)

Service to Service Start Service Frequency Applicable Days for Intro Fare: Punta Cana International Airport (PUJ) March 8, 2021 2x Weekly Monday Cyril E. King Airport, St. Thomas (STT) March 7, 2021 2x Weekly Thursday Chart from Frontier Airlines

Returning flights from Miami International Airport (MIA)

Service to Service Start Service Frequency Applicable Days for Intro Fare: McCarran International Airport (LAS) March 7, 2021 Daily Tuesday and Wednesday Chart from Frontier Airlines

“We’re thrilled to continue our exceptional growth at Miami’s convenient airport with new nonstop flights to Punta Cana and St. Thomas starting right in time for spring break travel,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines.

“These new flights will offer unparalleled affordability and access between Miami and two beautiful destinations in the Caribbean. Additionally, the flights will maintain Frontier’s high health standards, including required mask wearing, temperature screenings and enhanced onboard cleaning.”

About Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is committed to “Low Fares Done Right.” Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company operates 100 A320 family aircraft and has the largest A320neo fleet in the U.S.

The use of these aircraft, Frontier’s seating configuration, weight-saving tactics and baggage process have all contributed to the airline’s average of 43% fuel savings compared to other U.S. airlines (fuel savings is based on F9’s 2019 fuel consumption per seat-mile compared to the weighted average of major U.S. airlines), which makes Frontier the most fuel-efficient U.S. airline.

Frontier is also committed to families enabling children 14 years and younger to fly free through the airline’s Discount Den travel club on qualifying flights. With over 150 new Airbus planes on order, Frontier will continue to grow to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.

