VIDEO: Frontier Airlines Begins Pre-boarding Temperature Screenings
June 01
13:31 2020
MIAMI – Frontier Airlines (F9) today instituted temperature screenings before boarding flights for all passengers and crew, becoming the first U.S. airline to implement the measure.

According to the carrier’s press release, anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be permitted to travel.

The airline requires passengers and crew to wear face coverings during the entire flight.

Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle says that temperature screenings were the latest addition to F9’s “comprehensive, multi-layered approach to supporting the health and well-being of everyone onboard our aircraft.”

The CEO specified that with the combination of face coverings, hospital-grade HEPA air filtration, and enhanced cleaning and disinfection procedures, F9 believes its aircraft were “safer than any other mode of transportation.”

PHOTO: Airbus.

Pre-boarding screening process

The screening process is pretty straight forward. Prior to boarding, customers are screened via touchless thermometers. When a customer temperature reads 100.4 degrees or higher and if time allows, he or she will be given the opportunity to rest until a second test is done.

When the second screening reads still 100.4 degrees or higher, the traveler will be confirmed by an F9 gate agent that he or she will not travel on that day for the health and safety of everyone.

If the above occurs, Frontier says it will then work with customers to rebook their trip for a later date or otherwise meet the needs of the travelers with respect to their reservation.

It is understood that all Frontier crew members are being held to the same standard and will not be allowed to work if their temperature is 100.4 degrees or above at the start of their shift.

Frontier says it will continue to conduct the screenings in lieu of a plan for the Transportation Security Administration or other governmental authorities to conduct them prior to passengers reaching the gate.

Passenger remote health acknowledgment

Beginning with a health acknowledgment prior to completing check-in via the company’s website or mobile app, passengers are required to confirm that:

  • Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days
  • They will check their temperature before heading to the airport and not travel if they have a fever
  • They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight
  • They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering and temperature screening policies

Frontier has implemented its already rigorous aircraft cleaning and sanitation procedures with a fogging disinfectant, which provides a safe, approved disinfecting solution that has proven to be effective against viruses and bacteria.

The airline says that virtually every surface in the passenger cabin is exposed to the fogging disinfectant.

During the flight, main cabin air is mixed with fresh air drawn from outside and passed through a system that features HEPA air filters that capture more than 99.9% of respiratory virus particles – similar to those used in hospital environments.

Tags
Frontier Airlines
