Frontier Airlines Resumes Operations from Little Rock

MIAMI — Frontier Airlines celebrated the return of new nonstop flights to Denver from Little Rock’s Clinton International Airport.

This operation from Little Rock will feature onward connections to the Rocky Mountain region and West Coast destinations.

Frontier, along with airport officials, gathered at the departure gate to celebrate with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Today we introduce a new, more affordable way to travel to and from Little Rock,” said Bob Westgate, Senior Director – Schedules for Frontier Airlines.

Westgate shared that Frontier’s goal is to offer passengers a reliable and friendly budget, based on its ‘Low Fares Done Right’ philosophy.

“We appreciate Frontier’s investment in our community and the additional choices that will benefit passengers,” commented Chairwoman Stacy Hurst, Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission.

Frontier is the 8th largest commercial airline in the US, offering flights to 70 destinations throughout the United States and five international destinations to Canada, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.

Likewise, it manages one the youngest fleets in the industry consisting of 18 Airbus A319-100, 24 Airbus A320-200, 17 Airbus A320neo, and 19 Airbus A321-200.

The carrier has 201 new aircraft on order, including 165 Airbus A320-200, two Airbus A320neo, and 34 Airbus A321-200s.