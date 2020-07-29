Frontier Airlines Receives 100th Airbus A320

LONDON – Frontier Airlines (F9) has this week received its 100th Airbus A320 Family Aircraft. This follows a triple delivery from lessor CDB Aviation.

The three-aircraft delivery is part of a sale and leaseback plan between the two companies.

The aircraft came from the Mobile plant in Alabama. The airline will immediately prepare the aircraft for services within the U.S domestic network.

Photo: Frontier

Comments from CDB

Commenting on the milestone was Luis da Silver, the Head of Commercial for the Americas at CDB Aviation. Silver emphasized great pride of having F9 as a new customer.

“We are thrilled to have Frontier join our growing customer family. We look forward to a sustainable, long-term relationship, which we hope to further grow in the future.”

Photo: Frontier

Inspiration for Chinook

The 100th aircraft in question features Chinook the Gray Wolf on the tail of the aircraft. The other two feature Cortez the Green Turtle and Paris & Daisy the Burrowing Owls.

Chinook the Gray Wolf comes from a female wolf-dog hybrid rescued in 1993. This occurred hours before almost being put down due to the label.

We are extremely excited to share that we have taken delivery of our 100th aircraft, @Airbus AC 369, which features Chinook, the Gray Wolf on its tail! This delivery marks a momentous milestone in the history of our company and is a symbol of years of hard work! @Wolves_at_CWWC pic.twitter.com/L6g9mC1qZ2 — Frontier Airlines (@FlyFrontier) July 29, 2020

Comments from Frontier Airlines CEO

Also commenting on the news was the Chief Financial Officer of Frontier Airlines, James Dempsey, who values the relationship with CDB Aviation.

“We are delighted to take delivery of these new aircraft and commemorate not only the continued growth of our company but also the addition of the 100th aircraft to our fleet”.

“We greatly value our partnership with CDB Aviation and take pride in celebrating this special milestone with them.”

CFM LEAP-1A engines power the aircraft.

Frontier A320neo shortly after completing its first revenue flight. Photo: Benjamin Bearup

Planning for the Future

Frontier currently has over 150 Airbus planes on order. The carrier continues to grow “to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.”

The carrier will receive these aircraft between now and 2027. Also commenting on the milestone was C. Jeffrey Knittel, Chairman, and CEO of Airbus Americas.

“Airbus is pleased to reach this significant 100th aircraft milestone with Frontier Airlines.”

It is also happy to be a part of the airline’s continuing growth and success.

“With 160 more aircraft on order, we look forward to many more of these milestones,” he added.

Photo: Frontier

Frontier Set on New Frontiers

It remains clear that COVID-19 is not going to stop the airline from continuing its expansion plans.

Because of such a low-cost model from the airline, it may work well in its favor. This is probable, as numbers begin to rise on the passenger front.

Still, only time will tell. For now, this seems to be something very promising on the Frontier front. The airline has no further changes to its delivery schedule.