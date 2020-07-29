Airways Magazine

Frontier Airlines Receives 100th Airbus A320

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • Aeromexico Increases Operations In August LONDON – Today Aeromexico (AM) reported that for the third consecutive month after May 2020, it continues to increase its flights. The company plans to carry out 1,200 more flights...
  • Frontier Airlines Receives 100th Airbus A320 LONDON – Frontier Airlines (F9) has this week received its 100th Airbus A320 Family Aircraft. This follows a triple delivery from lessor CDB Aviation. The three-aircraft delivery is part of...
  

Frontier Airlines Receives 100th Airbus A320

Photo: Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines Receives 100th Airbus A320
July 29
15:45 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

LONDON – Frontier Airlines (F9) has this week received its 100th Airbus A320 Family Aircraft. This follows a triple delivery from lessor CDB Aviation.

The three-aircraft delivery is part of a sale and leaseback plan between the two companies.

The aircraft came from the Mobile plant in Alabama. The airline will immediately prepare the aircraft for services within the U.S domestic network.

Photo: Frontier

Comments from CDB

Commenting on the milestone was Luis da Silver, the Head of Commercial for the Americas at CDB Aviation. Silver emphasized great pride of having F9 as a new customer.

“We are thrilled to have Frontier join our growing customer family. We look forward to a sustainable, long-term relationship, which we hope to further grow in the future.”

Photo: Frontier

Inspiration for Chinook

The 100th aircraft in question features Chinook the Gray Wolf on the tail of the aircraft. The other two feature Cortez the Green Turtle and Paris & Daisy the Burrowing Owls.

Chinook the Gray Wolf comes from a female wolf-dog hybrid rescued in 1993. This occurred hours before almost being put down due to the label.

Comments from Frontier Airlines CEO

Also commenting on the news was the Chief Financial Officer of Frontier Airlines, James Dempsey, who values the relationship with CDB Aviation.

“We are delighted to take delivery of these new aircraft and commemorate not only the continued growth of our company but also the addition of the 100th aircraft to our fleet”.

“We greatly value our partnership with CDB Aviation and take pride in celebrating this special milestone with them.”

CFM LEAP-1A engines power the aircraft.

Frontier A320neo shortly after completing its first revenue flight. Photo: Benjamin Bearup

Planning for the Future

Frontier currently has over 150 Airbus planes on order. The carrier continues to grow “to deliver on the mission of providing affordable travel across America.”

The carrier will receive these aircraft between now and 2027. Also commenting on the milestone was C. Jeffrey Knittel, Chairman, and CEO of Airbus Americas.

“Airbus is pleased to reach this significant 100th aircraft milestone with Frontier Airlines.”

It is also happy to be a part of the airline’s continuing growth and success.

“With 160 more aircraft on order, we look forward to many more of these milestones,” he added.

Photo: Frontier

Frontier Set on New Frontiers

It remains clear that COVID-19 is not going to stop the airline from continuing its expansion plans.

Because of such a low-cost model from the airline, it may work well in its favor. This is probable, as numbers begin to rise on the passenger front.

Still, only time will tell. For now, this seems to be something very promising on the Frontier front. The airline has no further changes to its delivery schedule.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
Airbus A320neoFeaturedFrontier Airlines
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
James Field

James Field

James is a passionate AvGeek based in Manchester, U.K who has been actively spotting for years. James is the Chief Social Media Editor & European Editor for the magazine and is actively boosting its presence in the region.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Subscribe

Cart

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways COVID-19 CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways routes Ryanair Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0