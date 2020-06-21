Airways Magazine

Frontier Airlines Expands Service from Cincinnati

June 21
12:40 2020
MIAMI – Today, Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines (F9) announced it is expanding service from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG).

The airline restores non-stop flights to six cities: Atlanta, Dallas, Miami, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Sarasota, Florida.

The airline is also increasing frequency to five destinations with up to two daily flights from CVG to Denver, Fort Myers, Las Vegas and Tampa, Florida, plus, three daily flights to Orlando.

Statement from Frontier SVP of Commercial

“We’re excited to be offering 13 nonstop destinations from CVG and expand our service to include additional frequency on our most popular routes,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President of Commercial for Frontier Airlines.

Shurz added, “Theme parks, resorts and other vacation activities are opening across the country and we recognize there is pent-up demand for summer travel. Frontier is offering multiple daily flight options to many of the country’s most beloved vacation destinations with low fares to make it even easier to start traveling again.”

Statement from Cincinnati Airport CEO

Candace McGraw, CEO of CVG Airport, said, “We are pleased to see F9 resume and increase their CVG service offerings to some of our most popular destinations. The expanded service is an indicator of the strength of our region. CVG is looking forward to welcoming our passengers back to the airport.”

Restored routes from CVG

DESTINATIONSTARTFREQUENCYINTRO DO*
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL)01/08/2020DailyUS$ 39*
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)01/08/2020DailyUS$ 39*
Miami International Airport (MIA)01/08/2020
Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun		US$ 59*
Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)04/12/2021DailyUS$ 79*
Philadelphia International Airport (PHL)04/12/2021Mon, Thu, Fri, SatUS$ 49*
Sarasota / Bradenton International Airport (SRQ)04/07/2020One per weekly on SatUS$ 49*

Expanded routes from CVG

DESTINATIONFREQUENCYINTRO DO*
Denver International Airport (DEN)Expanded to 12 per weekly beginning 7/20/2020US$49*
McCarran International Airport (LAS)8 per weekly beginning 8/1/2020
Two per daily flights on Mon, Thu, Fri, Sun		US$49*
Orlando International Airport (MCO)Expanded to 3 per daily 11/12/2020
Two per daily beginning 8/1/2020		US$49*
Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)Expanded to two per daily beginning 11/12/2020US$49*
Tampa International Airport (TPA)Expanded to two per daily on 11/12/2020US$49*

From Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

AtlantaCincinnatiCincinnati-Northern Kentucky International AirportDallasDallas/Fort Worth International AirportDenverDenver International AirportFrontierFrontier AirlinesLos AngelesLos Angeles International AirportLow Cost AirlineLow Cost CarrierLow FaresLow-CostMcCarran International AirportMiamiMiami International AirportOrlandoOrlando International AirportPhiladelphiaTampa Bay
