Frontier Airlines Announces Six New Destinations from Raleigh

MIAMI — This week, Frontier Airlines announced the addition of six services from Raleigh-Durham International Airport. This makes Frontier the second largest airline in Raleigh-Durham with a total of 15 destinations.

The low-cost carrier will start operations in April to Buffalo, NY; Houston; Milwaukee, WI; New Orleans; San Antonio, TX. and San Juan, P.R.

All flights are currently available for purchase at Frontier with introductory fares as low as $29 each way. Also, the airline is giving away two round-trip tickets to one of the 15 destinations.

“The greater Raleigh and Durham communities continue to respond well to our Low Fares Done Right philosophy,” Tyri Squyres, vice president of marketing, for Frontier Airlines.

“We are proud to grow our commitment to this community and bring even more low fares to the area with now 15 non-stop, low fare destination options,” Squyres continued.

Summary

Departure Return Day of Week Service Start Airbus Seasonal 0745 RDUBUF 0910 — 1000 BUFRDU 1139 Wednesday Saturday 4/11/2018 320 Y 1405 RDUIAH 1619 — 1709 IAHRDU 2052 Tuesday Thursday Sunday 4/8/2018 320 Y 0820 RDUMKE 0930 — 1020 MKERDU 1315 Tuesday Thursday Sunday 4/8/2018 320 Y 0745 RDUMSY 0905 — 0955 MSYRDU 1255 Monday Friday 4/9/2018 320 Y 1345 RDUSAT 1609 — 1659 SATRDU 2052 Monday Friday 4/9/2018 320 Y 1229 RDUSJU 1602 — 1657 SJURDU 2048 Wednesday Saturday 4/11/2018 320 Y

Moreover, during last week, the Denver-based airline added seven new routes and expanded two existing services under the same $29 fare:

Colorado Springs, Colo. To/from Atlanta (new)

Miami, Fla. To/from San Juan, P.R. (new)

Philadelphia to/from Dallas/Ft. Worth (new)

Philadelphia to/from Grand Rapids, Mich. (new)

Philadelphia to/from Indianapolis, Ind. (new)

Tulsa, Okla. to/from San Jose, Calif. (new)

Tulsa, Okla. To/from Washington-Dulles (new)

Denver to/from Fort Myers (expanded to year-round)

Las Vegas to/from Raleigh-Durham (expanded to year-round)

Daniel Shurz, sr. Vice President of Commercial for Frontier Airlines, established: “With this announcement, Frontier continues to deliver on our mission to make air travel more affordable and accessible to 90 percent of America.”

These flights will be operated by the carrier’s Airbus A320 family jet aircraft and begin on the first week of April.

Frontier Airlines flies one the youngest fleets in the industry consisting of 18 Airbus A319-100, 24 A320-200. 17 A320neo, and 19 A321-200. Also, the carrier has 201 new aircraft on order, including extra 165 A320-200. 2 A320neo, and 34 A321-200.

Also, it’s the 8th largest commercial airline in the US, offering flights to 70 destinations throughout the United States and 5 international destinations, including Canada, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic.