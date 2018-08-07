Airways Magazine

Frontier Airlines Adds Six New Routes From Fort Myers

Frontier Airlines Adds Six New Routes From Fort Myers

Frontier Airlines Adds Six New Routes From Fort Myers
August 07
16:43 2018
MIAMI — Frontier Airlines has just announced today the addition of six new routes departing from Fort Myers to commence this November.

Frontier’s new service expansion from Fort Myers will be deployed by the airline’s Airbus A320 fleet and consists on flights to Albany and Syracuse, New York; Las Vegas; Phoenix; Portland, Maine; and Salt Lake City.

READ MORE: Frontier Airlines Resumes Operations from Little Rock

With these new flights, Frontier will be the only airline offering nonstop service on five of the six new routes announced.

Southwest currently provides seasonal service from Fort Myers to Albany.

READ MORE: Frontier Airlines Announces Six New Destinations from Raleigh

“With these additions, Frontier will offer nonstop service during the busy winter travel season to a total of 23 cities, the most of any airline at RSW,” shared Jeff Mulder, Executive Director of the Lee County Port Authority, in a statement.

According to the carrier, once the new operations take flight, it will offer either seasonal or year-round nonstop flights to 23 destinations from the Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW), which serves Fort Myers.

READ MORE: Frontier Picks Two New Airbus A321s From ALC

Frontier Airlines New Routes Departing from Fort Myers

  • Albany, New York: Two weekly Airbus A320 flights starting on November 17 (seasonal).
  • Las Vegas: Two weekly Airbus A320 flights starting on November 17 (seasonal).
  • Phoenix: Three weekly Airbus A320 flights starting on November 15 (seasonal).
  • Portland, Maine: Two weekly Airbus A320 flights starting on November 16 (seasonal).
  • Salt Lake City: Two weekly Airbus A320 flights starting on November 16 (seasonal).
  • Syracuse, New York: Three weekly Airbus A320 flights starting on November 15 (seasonal).
READ MORE: First-Ever Codeshare Agreement Between ULCCs: Frontier, Volaris

Frontier additionally established that its seasonal flight between Fort Myers and Omaha will continue on November 17, as well as the new flights, with twice-weekly service on Airbus A320 jets.

A320 Airbus Expansion Florida Fort Myers Frontier Airlines Service

