Frontier Airlines Adds Service from Ontario International Airport

MIAMI – Yesterday, Frontier Airlines announced they will connect Ontario, California and San Antonio with a new four times weekly route. The new route is set to begin in October of this year.

“Ontario is Frontier country! We are pleased to expand our service from Ontario and the Inland Empire with coast to coast low fare flights and access to 18 destinations,” said Daniel Shurz, Senior Vice President, Commercial for Frontier Airlines.

The route between Ontario International Airport (ONT) and San Antonio International Airport (SAT) will be same-plane continuing service to Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD).

Frontier will operate the San Antonio-Washington thru-service every Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday with their Airbus A320 aircraft. This will be the first route for Ontario to San Antonio.

“We knew Frontier would find a happy home at Ontario,” said Alan D. Wapner, President of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “That the airline is already adding more service from Ontario is a testament to how warmly the Inland Empire has welcomed our newest airline partner and the airline’s high level of confidence in our Southern California gateway.”

October will be a big month for Frontier; they recently announced dozens of new routes and destinations. From Ontario alone, Frontier will be launching service to Austin, Denver, and now San Antonio over the course of two days.

Speaking about the massive changes coming to Frontier’s route network, CEO Barry Biffle said: “We are proud to announce the nationwide expansion of our unique brand of Low Fares Done Right which will empower millions more people to afford to fly. We project this will save our customers over a billion dollars annually on their flights. These new flights will allow us to serve even more of America and make flying a truly affordable option.”