MIAMI – Ontario International Airport (ONT) officials cheered news from Frontier Airlines (F9) that it will add service to seven popular US destinations in early 2021.

The airline will begin new service to Phoenix, Sacramento, San Francisco and Chicago (ORD) between February and May 2021. The frequency of flights to Phoenix is scheduled to increase to four per week in March, with flights to Sacramento and San Francisco increasing to four per week beginning in May.

Frontier Airlines N363FR. Photo: Nicholas Vitolano @spotting.atl

Flights Schedule

Destination Flights Per Week Start Date Flights Per Week Start Date Phoenix (PHX)* Two February 11 Four March 11 Sacramento (SMF)* Two March 11 Four May 13 San Francisco (SFO)* Two March 11 Four May 13 Chicago (ORD)* Four May 13 Las Vegas (LAS)** Four February 11 Orlando (MCO)** Four February 11 Miami (MIA)** Four April 15 *New service **Restart of service

Frontier Airlines N348FR. Photo: Luke Ayers @texas.jets

Statement from Ontario Airport

Mark Thorpe, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) CEO, said, “F9 is a longtime Ontario partner, the first to announce new service after ONT’s transfer to local control in 2016. They recognize the value of our low-cost, international gateway.”

Thorpe continued, “Like other carriers, F9 felt the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but is now betting that a rebuild of its Ontario flight schedule will help quicken its return to profitability. And that’s a good bet.”

Alan Wapner, president of the OIAA Commission, said, “ONT has established itself as a premier aviation gateway and one of the aviation industry’s genuine success stories. We’re grateful for the support of our airline partners and are optimistic heading into 2021 that passenger traffic will continue to grow at a healthy rate.”

Photo: Wikicommons

Statement from Frontier Airlines

Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, F9, said, “We’re delighted to expand our service at Ontario, making flying in the region, to Chicago or Florida both affordable and convenient for local travelers.”

“The company is committed to protecting the health and safety of our customers on every flight and this new service will adhere to F9’s highest health standards, including enhanced cleaning, temperature screenings for all passengers and required mask wearing.”

Featured image: Wikicommons

