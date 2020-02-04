French bee Inks Interline Agreement With Alaska Airlines

MIAMI — French long-haul/low-cost carrier, French bee, has secured an interline cooperation agreement with Alaska Airlines to boost passenger connectivity through the carrier’s two US gateways—San Francisco (SFO) and Newark (EWR).

According to French bee, the new agreement with Alaska Airlines will allow its customers to book a combined ticket between the two carriers, increasing the number of destinations in the US, and check bags to their final destinations.

Photo: Alaska Air

Initially, this collaboration will allow customers flying from Los Angeles (LAX), Portland (PDX), San Diego (SAN), San Francisco (SFO), San Jose (SJC), and Seattle (SEA) onwards to Frenchbee’s base in Paris-Orly (ORY) through EWR.

Likewise, through SFO, customers flying from Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), Orange County / Santa Ana (SNA), Palm Springs (PSP), Portland (PDX), San Diego (SAN), and Seattle (SEA), will be able to use this seamless connectivity onwards to ORY.

Lastly, French bee’s flight from Tahiti to San Francisco will connect onwards with Alaska Airlines flights to Boston (BOS), Chicago-O’Hare (ORD), Dallas DAL, Everett (PAE), Las Vegas (LAS), Los Angeles (LAX), New York-Kennedy (JFK), Newark (EWR), Orange County / Santa Ana (SNA), Orlando (MCO), Palm Springs (PSP), Portland (PDX), San Diego (SAN), Seattle (SEA), Washington, DC-Dulles (IAD), and Washington-Reagan National (DCA).

The airline’s CEO, Marc Rochet, explained that this alliance with Alaska Airlines “demonstrates how agile our business model is, allowing us to seize the most relevant opportunities to accelerate our growth.”

“In a context of congested airports and scarce slots, airlines must be very strict in their partnerships in order to offer their customers complementary products and services of quality, always at the best price,” said Rochet, who is also member of the board of Air Caraibes, the other French leisure carrier with a vast presence in the French Caribbean.

Back in September, when French bee announced the opening of Newark, its second US destination, Rochet explained that “after a successful year in both San Francisco and French Polynesia, opening a second North American destination has solidified Frenchbee’s position as a leading low-cost airline between France and the United States.”

Rochet added that “New York and Paris welcome millions of French and American tourists every year. Our latest-generation aircraft will provide them with both comfort and travel quality at an affordable price.”

The Sales Director of French bee, Sophie Hocquez, also added that the airline had received “excellent feedback from customers who have said they experience less fatigue and are ready to enjoy their stay as soon as they step on the ground” on the airline’s brand-new A350s, which should be a winning product on the coveted Paris-New York route.

Overall, it is a very bold move for Frenchbee to seek collaboration in the US. Even though an interline agreement is nothing but a mere collaboration that enhances passenger connectivity, it certainly highlights that the long-haul/low-cost airline is trying to expand its horizons.

Should the experience between these two carriers prove positive, Rochet and company might seek to upgrade this relationship to a more lucrative codeshare agreement.