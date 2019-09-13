French Bee, Corsair Announce Flights To Newark On The Same Day

MIAMI – Two French low-cost long-haul airlines, French bee, and Corsair have announced a new route between Paris-Orly and Newark-Liberty International Airport in the United States.

Coincidentally, both flights will launch on the very same day on a daily basis, leaving at slightly similar times.

Corsair’s new service is intended to be operated with the carrier’s Airbus A330-900neo, which is still yet to be delivered. The airline’s A330neo will be configured with 352 seats split up as 20 business class, 21 premium economy, and 311 economy seats.

Photo: Maxime

Frenchbee’s new service, however, will be served with its new, high-density Airbus A350-900 aircraft, which is configured with a total of 411 seats split up as 35 premium economy and 376 economy seats.

The Chairman of French bee, Marc Rochet, explained that “after a successful year in both San Francisco and French Polynesia, opening a second North American destination has solidified Frenchbee’s position as a leading low-cost airline between France and the United States”.

Rochet added that “New York and Paris welcome millions of French and American tourists every year. Our latest-generation aircraft will provide them with both comfort and travel quality at an affordable price.”

The Sales Director of French bee, Sophie Hocquez, noted that the airline has received “excellent feedback from customers who have said they experience less fatigue and are ready to enjoy their stay as soon as they step on the ground” on the airline’s brand-new A350s, which should be a winning product on the coveted Paris-New York route.

French Bee A350-900 Cabin

Conversely, the CEO and Chairman of Corsair, Pascal de Izaguirre noted that “the opening of New York is a natural fit with our desire to develop our presence in the North American continent. On this line where the low-cost offer is abundant, Corsair will thus be the only alternative to large companies with a quality offer in three-class cabins.”

The two French leisure carriers are getting into one of the world’s most competitive markets. The New York-Paris segment is currently served by ten airlines.

By adding an additional A330neo and A350-900, the market might very well be saturated with extra capacity that not necessarily will be sold.