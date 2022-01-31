British Airways (BA) announced that it will bring back free snacks and drinks for passengers traveling in economy class on European flights. With the service, BA wants to improve its passenger experience and differentiate itself from low-cost carriers.

Before COVID-19, BA was only offering buy-on-board products. Six years ago, the free snack service was canceled, which created some frustration for travelers. Passengers could buy them in-flight, but BA did not offer free snacks on medium-haul flights. According to Head for Points, the only free product on the card was hot water, but passengers had to bring their own teabags.

However, with the pandemic, BA reintroduced a free bottle of water with free snacks such as crisps or biscuits. which acquiesced to passengers. BA recently announced this change will remain in the future, and the airline will still offer free snacks and drinks on European flights.

Many passengers complained when BA stopped offering free snacks, as they said there wasn’t much difference between BA’s economy product and that of low-cost carriers like Ryanair (FR) or Easy Jet (U2). Today, BA wants to offer a more premium product; hence the free snacks.

Compared to its European competitors, BA is one of the rare airlines to offer free snacks for economy travelers. This year, airlines from the Lufthansa group will change their offer with a new buy-on-board product. Air France (AF) and KLM (KL) do offer free snacks in economy class.

BA also flies some modern, new-generation A320neo family aircraft. Photo: John Leivaditis/Airways

Open Letter from British Airways CEO

BA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Sean Doyle, wrote an open letter to customers. He explained why he was bringing back free snacks and drinks and apologized for not offering them before. He said, “I’m not seeking to make excuses for things that should have gone better. What I am doing is making a personal commitment to you that we will build a better British Airways.”

He clarified that the decision was due to positive passenger feedback. “You’ve also told us you appreciate the complimentary water and snacks we’ve been offering on short-haul flights in our Euro Traveller cabin, so we’ll be continuing with these too.” The CEO added, “‘I know your loyalty has been tested and I want to assure you that we don’t ever take it for granted.”

Doyle also spoke about BA’s goals of becoming a more premium carrier. “We’ve been working hard to create a more premium experience for you, putting you at our heart and doing it in a way that’s sustainable.” He gave an example, announcing that BA had launched a new service for its customers, where they could track their luggage during their journey using an app.

He ended his letter by looking forward to the future. He hoped for a good recovery in 2022 and confirmed that the airline was committed to serving its customers.

Featured image: British Airways operates A320 family aircraft on its European routes. Photo: Alberto Cucini / Airways