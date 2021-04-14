MIAMI – To contain the possible spread of the Brazilian variant of Covid-19, the French Government has banned all flights from Brazil. The ban has been acted by a decree published on the Official Journal today.

An exception is made for cargo flights, so to ensure free movement of freight. Special repatriation flights, either direct or indirect, may be performed to allow the return of French National wishing to rejoin France. Accrued health checks and quarantine will be enforced.

Air France F-HRBA B787-9 Dreamliner – Photo : Tony Bordelais/Airways

COVID-19 Treads on

The reason behind this decision is to do with the health situation in France, not yet showing signs of an early exit from the Covid-19 crisis.

It is also a support to the ongoing strict national lock down that shall remain in force until the beginning of May.

The text of the decree, published by LCI, a French TV News channel, in its comma 1, recites “with reference to the health situation in Brazil, the movements of persons from this country are banned until April 19 at zero hour with the exception of those flights required for transportation of goods.”