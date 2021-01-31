MIAMI – During an all-channel TV intervention, M. Jean Castex, France Prime Minister, announced new restrictions to the present curfew.

In an effort to fight the on spread of new variants of the COVID-19 – British and South African – and avoid a general confinement, The French PM detailed several new measures, two of which have a direct impact on travel and commercial aviation.

Total Ban on Non-European Travel

In particular, a total ban on travel to and from destinations outside the EU is imposed while an obligation to show a negative test result is required for travel to and from EU member countries.

Unlike France total ban other EU countries, like Germany, imposed less stringent actions applied only to a number of countries The announced travel restriction shall take effect at 00:00 local time January 31.

A New Blow to Carriers

This restriction will constitute a new blow to air carriers and travel industry depriving them of what is presently left of their activity and setting back all hopes of an early resumption of normality.

The ban also closes down travel to all French overseas territories, particularly to the Caribbean Islands , the favorite and only tropical vacation destination until now available to metropolitan France residents.

