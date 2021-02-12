

MIAMI – Ryanair (FR) wants Europeans to enjoy their favorite spots this Summer, also giving its customers further choice for a winter getaway.

With these words by Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, the carrier announced an audacious flight program for the next winter season, COVID-19 pandemic permitting.

With the ongoing massive vaccination program being carried out worldwide and bringing about an accrued ease in travel, FR foresees a massive surge in air travel, particularly to sun, ski, and tourists-focused cities, as the airline is counting on people being eager to travel freely after a more than a year-long “starvation.”

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS reg. EI-DHT taxing for take off at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Comments from Ryanair

Ryanair’s Director of Marketing, Dara Brady, said, “While we believe the successful roll-out of the vaccine will see Europeans enjoying their favourite spots this Summer, Ryanair wants to give customers further choice and something to look forward to, whether that is a break to reunite with friends and family in July, or a winter sun getaway to the sunny Greek Islands in November.”

“With 20m seats on sale on over 700 routes and further destinations to be released in the coming weeks, customers can now book a Winter getaway until the end of March 2022, always on the lowest fares.”

Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

Tourist Favorites

Tha airline has thus added firm favorites Barcelona, Malta, and Marrakesh to the list of destinations this year. It has also launched a seat sale with low fares for travel from October 2021 until the end of March 2022, which must be booked before midnight Sunday, February 14, 2021.

The flight program also proposes top “sunny” destinations such as Bari (BRI) and nearby historical cities, Venice (VCE) and its islands, Bologna (BLQ) and nearby Riccione beaches, Cagliari (CAG), and Chia not to mention Barcelona (BCN) the Greek islands or Malta (MLA) and the list is not exhaustive.

O’Leary’s future plans also count on the support coming from the return to the skies of the 737 MAX – 24 of them are expected by the carrier – an aircraft that the CEO has defined as a “gamechanger” and which is expected to start service during the coming Summer. Optimistically, O’Leary expects a surge in traffic around July and September 2021. Let’s hope he’s right.

Featured image: Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS on final at Naples International Airport (NAP). Photo: Marco Macca – @aviator_ita

