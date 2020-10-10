MIAMI – European low-cost leader, Ryanair (FR), expects in the coming months to see its brand new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft back in the skies.

After its Annual General Meeting, the FR Group’s CEO Michael O’Leary said he hopes to receive the delivery of the first 737 MAX jets in January or February 2021. Furthermore, O’Leary expects to have roughly 30 to 40 737 MAX before summer 2021 to be implemented into FR’s new network scheme for IATA Summer 2021.

Ryanair has 135 jets ordered at the Everett based company in the version Boeing 737 MAX-200, a 737 MAX 8 variant that can accommodate up to 200 seats.

Ryanair Boeing 737 MAX 8 200. Photo: Joe G Walker

The B38M

The B38M sees an increase in potential revenue for FR, providing, at the same time, up to 20% better fuel efficiency per seat than today’s most efficient single-aisle airplanes.

Moreover, by choosing the brand new B38M Jets, FR will save money as well about the conversion training which its pilot has to undergo for the new macchine, which mostly is based on the previous generation B738.

Photo: Joe G. Walker

Soon to Be Airworthy Again

The Boeing 737 MAX family, after the two catastrophic accidents that occurred in 2018 with Lyon Air (JT) and 2019 with Ethiopian Airlines (ET) that saw the deaths of 346 people, suffered a global grounding process.

The long wait for the new Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS) system to be tested for the type to obtain the necessary certificates to make it airworthy again finally reached the last stage last month.

On September 30, 2020, US FAA Chief Steve Dickson, to assure the market about the safeness of the latest single-aisle jets by Boeing, piloted one of the last test flights as part of the process for the aircraft to re-obtain the necessary Airworthy Certification from the FAA.

During the review, several other potential problems were identified and corrected. A draft of the revised training procedures was drawn up, and the FAA said “interested parties” have until November 1 to submit comments or questions.

Boeing 737 MAX. Photo: Boeing

EASA Airworthy Process on Final Stage

Meanwhile, the FAA rushed on the Airworthy process for the B73M, and on the European side, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) started its tests on the reworked 737 MAX, also in September.

EASA said it will operate at its own pace. This means even that if the FAA says the plane is ready for flight in the US, EASA will conduct several tests to certify that all the glitches are fixed and the reliability of the Boeing Jet is ensured.

This might mean that the B73M may enter into service in EU Skies either by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021, slightly after its US counterpart.

Photo: Boeing