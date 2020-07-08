Four Triple-Seven Deliveries Remain for British Airways

MIAMI – Due by the end of the year, British Airways (BA) has just four of its sixteen Boeing 777-300ER (77W) aircraft left undelivered.

The order, placed in 2018 at the Farnborough Airshow in 2018, represents Novus Aviation Capital’s first direct order with a manufacturer at a list price of US$1.4Bn. Novus is an independent, privately-held aircraft leasing platform, focused on investing in commercial aircraft assets.

Established over 25 years ago, the Novus team operates out of six offices in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia. The company currently co-owns and manages aircraft-related projects worth about $4.0Bn USD.

British Airways Boeing 777-336ER [G-STBF] | Photo: © Roberto Leiro

British Airways Boeing 777-300 Operations

British Airways currently operates 12 Boeing 777W configured with 14 First Class seats, 56 Business Class, 44 Premium Economy and 183 Economy. The capacity on board is a comfortable 295 passengers.

British Airways uses the Boeing 77W on routes to Asia and North America and expects its remaining aircraft to be delivered by the end of 2020. These aircraft, according to a fleet tracker on Flyertalk Forums are as follows:

G-STBM – Due in Jul 2020*

G-STBN – Due in Aug 2020*

G-STBO – Due in Q3 2020

G-STBP – Due in Q3 2020

*Other Sources Say September/October Respectively

British Airways Boeing 777-236ER [G-VIIB] | Photo: © Aaron Davis @threshold.productions

British Airways and the Boeing 777

British Airways took part in the design of the aircraft with Boeing, and is today one of the world’s largest operator of the type.

The Boeing 777 has emerged as a best seller for long-haul commercial aircraft thanks to its excellent fuel efficiency and cabin comfort.

Compared to the 777-200, the Boeing 777-300 features a longer body, raked and extended wingtips, a new main landing gear, reinforced nose gear, and extra fuel tanks.

British Airways Boeing 777-236ER [G-VIIC] | Photo: © Alvin Man @onemoreweektogo

More than 16 Hundred Deliveries and Counting

The Boeing 777 was the first commercial aircraft to be completely designed with the use of computers. British Airways operates 45 Boeing 777-200ERs and will operate 16 Boeing 777-300ER once deliveries are completed.

As of May 2020, Boeing has 19 passenger variant Boeing 777 orders to fill, one “-200LR” and 18 “-300ER.”

Boeing has reported 1,634 total deliveries of the type since United Airlines (UA) took its first delivery in 1995.