MIAMI – Former Flybe (BE) CEO Christine Ourmieres-Widener was appointed CEO of TAP Air Portugal (TP) at the airline’s Annual Shareholders’ Meeting.

Transportes Aéreos Portugueses, SGPS, S.A. (“TAP SGPS”) held its meeting yesterday, marking “the beginning of a new cycle for TAP SGPS” with the appointment of a new Executive Board.

According to a TP press release, the new Executive Board of Directors for the four-year period (2021-2024) is as follow:

Chief Executive Officer: Christine Ourmières-Widener

Chief Financial Officer: João Weber Ramos dos Reis Gameiro

Chief Operations Officer: Ramiro José Oliveira Sequeira

Chief Corporate Officer: Alexandra Margarida Vieira Reis

Chief Commercial Officer: Sílvia Mosquera González

Christine Ourmieres-Widener

Christine Ourmières-Widener is a specialist in aeronautics and the former CEO of BE, the UK city-hoping airline that went bankrupt due to the COVID-19 outbreak. According to essential-business.pt, she is claimed to be a special favorite of Pedro Nuno Santos, Portugal’s Minister of Infrastructures and Housing.

Ourmières-Widener began her career with Air France (AF) in 1988, as part of the Concorde repair team. Her commercial career began when she was named head of the AF KLM North American team in New York.

The French executive was later designated UK and Ireland Managing Director for AF, and from October 1, 2010, until 2015, she was CEO of the Irish airline CityJet (WX), which was purchased by AF. For a period, the new WX CEO was a member of the European Regions Airline Association.

In 2018, IATA announced during their annual meeting that Ourmières-Widener had been voted to the board of directors of the organization. She was the first woman to be elected to the 31-member board.

Needless to say, Ourmières-Widner is well suited to take on the post of CEO at TP, which is currently going through a severe reorganization and cost-cutting process.