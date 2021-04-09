MIAMI – Early in June, Norwegian newcomer Flyr (F2) will begin selling tickets, with its first flight to Tromsø scheduled for July 1. The launch date has been adjusted to coincide with the Norwegian government’s intention to reopen the country.

Flyr will initially serve numerous Norwegian cities as well as a variety of well-known European destinations such as Malaga, Alicante, and Nice. According to demand, the company would increase the number of aircraft and destinations, with a fleet of 28-30 aircraft planned in the long run. The airline is currently looking for more people for flight and ground crews.

In May, F2 will be receiving its first Boeing 737-800 aircraft and in June, it will further increase its fleet continuing in the Autumn. Pilots and cabin crew are now on the way to training and operation courses simultaneously. The first courses have sold out, and skilled people with extensive aviation experience who want to work for F2 are in high demand.

The business currently employs 45 people with strong Norwegian aviation expertise and will have approximately 350 employees by the end of the year.

Image: Flyer

Comments from Flyr CEO Tonje Wikstrøm

“A realistic plan for the reopening of Norway provides the predictability that Flyr needs in order to begin ticket sales. Our start-up is tailored to the Government’s timetable for the reopening of Norway to avoid major adjustments in the route program and eventual rebookings that would be inconvenient for customers.”, said Tonje Wikstrøm Frislid the CEO of Flyr.

Tonje further said that they’ve noticed that workers and partners are excited to get started, and have also noticed a lot of interest from people who want to travel. “We look forward to welcoming you on board for our inaugural flight from Oslo to Tromsø, as well as potential trips to other Norwegian cities and well-known and beloved European destinations.