MIAMI – A new member of the global airline family, the British international LCC flypop is excited to reveal it has executed a leasing agreement for several A330-300 aircraft with Avolon, the world’s third-largest aircraft lessor.

The Flypop team had talks with a number of leasing firms over the past few months. However, Avolon proposed the most favorable rate and a backlog of aircraft through 2023. Avolon, based in Ireland, is a global company that offers aircraft leasing and management services to airlines.

Image: flypop

Comments from flypop, Avalon

Navdip Singh Judge, flypop CEO, commented, “As a twin-engine double-aisle wide-body that can carry over 400 passengers, the A330-300 aircraft will deliver everything we want to offer our flypop passengers, especially the lowest seat prices to India. With this lease deal, we have been able to submit our AOC license application to the UK Civil Aviation Authority and expect our first flights to commence by October.”

“And many thanks to the UK Government’s Future Fund for its financial assistance, which has enabled us to raise further funding. Increased flight connectivity, especially on new routes, will create much-needed economic benefits for both the UK and India.” Nino added.

Mr. Martyn Lewis, Senior VP – Marketing (Europe, Middle East & Africa) at Avolon, added, “We look forward to working with flypop on its exciting imminent launch of flights between the UK and India. We will work with flypop on its future growth strategy and expansion of routes and provide further aircraft as required.”

‘At launch, flypop will commence operations with one aircraft and plans to add an extra aircraft every six months. It’s not every day we help launch a new British long-haul scheduled carrier!”

Growth Through the Pandemic

Later this year, flypop will launch its first flight, as the international flight to India will start. Moreover, throughout the pandemic, flypop has been planning aggressively to prepare itself to start operations. The team has expanded rapidly in recent months, with a host of new recruits bringing a diverse range of aviation expertise and skills from a variety of fields to flypop.

These include Charlie Clifton, ex-Director of Ryanair, who has joined flypop as Senior Operations Adviser and Board Member who points out:

“The incumbents have been badly wounded after 18 months without any revenue but plenty of costs and debt. flypop, on the other hand, has avoided any exposure to the pandemic and consequently is in the unique and fortunate position to extract maximum advantage from the lower costs resulting from the crisis.”

“flypop’s cost of entry is much lower now than it would have been pre-Covid-19. Low fares always stimulate greater demand. The sector is currently on the floor, but the market will return strongly.”