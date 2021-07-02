MIAMI – Start-up low-cost carrier flyPOP (ZT) – targeting the South Asian diaspora in the United Kingdom – plans to use London Stansted Airport (STN) as its first UK base.

The airline plans to deploy leased Airbus A330-300s to connect STN with secondary airports in India.

“London Stansted Airport has a history of being the base for low-cost carriers and we feel it is the perfect fit for our passengers. flyPOP is focused on serving the Indian and South Asian diaspora communities living in the UK and their visiting friends and relatives, for whom London Stansted is the most convenient airport location,” (Nino) Navdip Singh Judge, CEO and principal, said in a news release.



flyPOP is currently in negotiations with a number of airports across India and said it will shortly be confirming its first Indian airport hubs.

London Stansted Airport. Photo: Wikimedia

Start Date Unclear with Leased Fleet

In 2018, ZT announced plans to connect Stansted with the Indian cities of Amritsar, Punjab, and Ahmedabad. In late 2020, the LCC had a plan to start its operations in 2021, initially between the UK and India followed by other Asian destinations.



flyPOP, billing itself as “an airline for the South Asian diaspora run by members of the Asian diaspora,” has a multiple aircraft lease deal with lessor Avolon for A330s.

Its website mentions the following potential destinations: Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Goa, Cochin and other South Asia cities including Sylhet, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Colombo, and Kathmandu.