MIAMI – UK low-cost long-haul startup flypop has confirmed that it has partnered with Hi Fly airline to commence its zero LOPA cargo operations.

Hi Fly is the world’s largest wide-body aircraft wet leasing specialist, having EASA and IOSA certifications and FAA approval, as well as AOCs in Portugal and Malta and a global license to operate. The airline has a huge fleet of Airbus A320, A330, and A340 aircraft.

The Indian and South Asian diaspora groups in the UK, as well as their visiting friends and relatives, are the focus of the new airline. Until the frequency cap on UK-India flights is increased, flypop says it believes the most efficient method to begin flying operations is with cargo.

The airline says via a press release that once the global pandemic situation is clearer, it hopes to launch its first passenger trips between London Stansted Airport (STD) its current base, and India. Amritsar, Hyderabad, Goa, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Chandigarh are among the Indian subcontinent destinations now being evaluated.

Comments from flypop, Hi Fly

(Nino) Navdip Singh Judge, CEO & Principal of flypop, commented, “This is another major milestone in the flypop journey as we have inducted the first of our four aircraft. We hope our cargo routes will assist with the global demand for cargo and help to alleviate cargo shortages for the Christmas holidays and beyond.”

Speaking about the partnership Hi Fly President, Paulo Mirpuri, said, “We are looking forward to working with the flypop team in the short-term doing cargo and in the long-term flying Indian and South Asian diaspora passengers into the Second Cities of India. Helping flypop in its journey from a start-up airline to a global player is very exciting for me personally and also to my Hi Fly team of wide-body experts.”