Flyone Suspends All Commercial Flights Between March 17-31

MIAMI – FlYONE (5F) has announced that all flights will be suspended between March 17 to March 31, 2020, following the establishment of air traffic restrictions by the Moldova Civil Aeronautical Authority and the National Extraordinary Public Health Commission.

Due to the restrictions imposed in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, 5F, a privately owned low-cost airline headquartered in Chișinău, Moldova, will offer alternatives for affected bookings.

Flight changes

The airline will offer the possibility to change the ticket for a different flight for the same destination free of charge until 31 December 2020, within the limits of available seats; for another destination free of charge until 31 December 2020, within the limits of available seats.

In addition, 5F will offer a voucher equal to the price of the initial ticket, plus 20% from the initial value, and a refund according to the tariff rules.

These measures are implemented to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, as the safety and well-being of passengers and crew is a priority, when the spread of COVID-19 infection is so acute.

To help with the above changes, the airline has stated that it will contact all passengers affected by the cancellation.