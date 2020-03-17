Airways Magazine

Flyone Suspends All Commercial Flights Between March 17-31

Back To Homepage Subscribe To RSS Feed
 Breaking News
  • UK Airports In Need Of Urgent Government Support MIAMI – The UK’s Airport Operators Association (AOA) declares that the government must make an unequivocal commitment to sustain the UK aviation industry due to the current crisis. Previously, the...
  • Austrian Airlines To Suspend All Operations MIAMI – Austrian Airlines (OS) announces a full reduction of its operations as of March 19 due to the COVID-19 effect in travel restrictions and demand. The Lufthansa Group (AG),...
  

Flyone Suspends All Commercial Flights Between March 17-31

Flyone Suspends All Commercial Flights Between March 17-31
March 17
13:04 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

MIAMI – FlYONE (5F) has announced that all flights will be suspended between March 17 to March 31, 2020, following the establishment of air traffic restrictions by the Moldova Civil Aeronautical Authority and the National Extraordinary Public Health Commission.

Due to the restrictions imposed in light of the COVID-19 epidemic, 5F, a privately owned low-cost airline headquartered in Chișinău, Moldova, will offer alternatives for affected bookings.

Flight changes

The airline will offer the possibility to change the ticket for a different flight for the same destination free of charge until 31 December 2020, within the limits of available seats; for another destination free of charge until 31 December 2020, within the limits of available seats.

In addition, 5F will offer a voucher equal to the price of the initial ticket, plus 20% from the initial value, and a refund according to the tariff rules.

These measures are implemented to prevent the spread of Coronavirus, as the safety and well-being of passengers and crew is a priority, when the spread of COVID-19 infection is so acute.

To help with the above changes, the airline has stated that it will contact all passengers affected by the cancellation.

Comments
0
fb-share-icon
Tweet
20
fb-share-icon20
Tags
COVID-19flyone
Share

About Author

Scroll Back To Top More Articles From Author
Airways

Airways

A Global Review of Commercial Flight since 1994: the leading Commercial Aviation publication in North America and 35 nations worldwide. Based in Miami, Florida.

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Current Issue

logo

Cart

Subscribe to our weekly Newsletter

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Popular Tags

737 737 MAX 747 777 787 787-9 A320 A320neo A350 A380 Airbus Airchive Aircraft Air France Airlines Airport Airways Alaska Airlines American American Airlines Boeing Bombardier British Airways CSeries Delta Delta Air Lines Dreamliner Embraer Emirates Etihad Featured JetBlue Los Angeles Lufthansa New York PaxEx Qatar Airways San Francisco Southwest Southwest Airlines Spirit Airlines United United Airlines US Airways Virgin America

@airwaysmagazine

Airways YouTube Channel

Polls

If you had a booked trip today, would you cancel it because of the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Airways International, Inc © 2020. All Rights Reserved.

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.
0