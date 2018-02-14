flydubai to Operate Flights to Kinshasa

MIAMI — Today, flydubai announced a new flight to Kinshasa, which is the capital of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), starting April 15. Thereby, the carrier becomes the first UAE carrier to operate flights to Kinshasa International Airport, also known as N’djili Airport.

The daily flights will operate with an enroute stop in Entebbe and will also be available for booking through the Emirates codeshare agreement.

Flight Timings (Local Time)

Flight Number Frequency Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time FZ617 Daily Dubai International Airport Terminal 2 8:00 Entebbe International Airport 12:20 FZ 617 Daily Entebbe International Airport 13:20 Kinshasa International Airport 14:20 FZ 618 Daily Kinshasa International Airport 15:20 Entebbe International Airport 20:15 FZ 618 Daily Entebbe International Airport 21:15 Dubai International Airport Terminal 2 03:45

Ghaith Al Ghaith, Chief Executive Officer of flydubai, commented regarding the launch: “Africa is fast emerging as one of the most important markets for the United Arab Emirates and we have seen the trade relationship going from strength to strength in recent years.”

“With the proximity to the continent and rising demand to more direct links to Africa, we see this new service to Kinshasa playing an instrumental role in further supporting the growing trade and tourism flows in the coming years,” he continued.

With this new route, the Dubai-based carrier grows its network in Africa to 13 destinations in 10 countries and offer links from the UAE and the region to a new gateway in Central Africa.

“The number of African companies registered with Dubai Chamber exceeded 12,000 in 2017, which demonstrates the increased cooperation and opportunity between both sides,” said Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations (GCC, Subcontinent, and Africa).

“We are looking forward to operating this route and exploring more opportunities to expand our network in Africa in the near future while offering passengers a reliable and unrivaled onboard service whether they are traveling in Business or Economy Class,” he added.

The service to Kinshasa is expected to be a two-class configuration, with Business Class, featuring priority check-in service, spacious seating, and various dining options; and Economy Class, which offers comfortable seating and a convenient way to travel.

Moreover, the Congolese capital, Kinshasa, is one of the largest cities in Africa and a busy hub that grants extensive connections to cities across the African continent and intercontinental operations to Europe.

Since the beginning of its operations back in 2009, the Dubai low-cost airline has strengthened up an extensive network in Africa, including flights to Addis Ababa, Alexandria, Asmara, Djibouti, Entebbe, Hargeisa, Juba, Khartoum and Port Sudan, as well as Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro, and Zanzibar.

As of today, flydubai flies to more than 100 destinations in 47 countries and has a single fleet type of 61 Boeing 737 aircraft, including 56 Boeing 737-800 and 6 Boeing 737 MAX 8. Also, the airline is expecting additional 245 Boeing 737 MAX 8, 9, and 10 aircraft.