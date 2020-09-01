MIAMI – Starting today, FlyDubai (FZ) will offer passengers free global insurance cover for COVID-19. This applies for bookings done between September 1 and November 30, 2020.

The service then will bear the health expenses and quarantine costs if travelers are diagnosed with COVID-19 during the course of their trip. Thus, beneficiaries will receive coverage up to €150,000 in expenses. Then, they will get over €100 per day during their 14 days of quarantine.

The airline further said that the new assistance is valid for 31 days from the time customers take their first flight. The booking is also available through FZ purchase channels, travel agents, and travel partners.

FlyDubai cabin crew. Photo: FlyDubai.

Safety Approach as Key Strategy

For the launch of the new service, FZ CCO Hamad Obaidalla remarked about the priority of passenger and crew safety. By letting customers know that they will be looked after their journey, Obaidalla expects to see an increase in demand. Hopefully, demand will be higher with the gradual lifting of international travel restrictions.

According to Obaidalla, the key approach is to safeguard the passenger journey with added precautions and enhanced procedures. As a result, the flow of trade and tourism globally will get an important stimulation.

During July and August, the carrier restarted its commercial operations to 24 destinations.