MIAMI – UAE-based FlyDubai (FZ) has presented a flight schedule for Batumi (BUS), Georgia, effective from May 12 up to September 1. The new three-times-weekly service adds up to the flights to Tbilisi (TBS) that are currently in operation.

As indicated by the press release, the BUS destination offers travelers a perfect escape to seaside resorts, and mountains under a mild climate. BUS, also known as the ‘Pearl of the Black Sea’, is the second-largest city in Georgia, located in the southwest region of the country, is a popular tourist destination and offers many attractions.

During the summer season, FZ offers a large span of destinations, both for city breaks or more leisure spots, reaching 46 countries and 79 cities, including culture-rich Baku (GYD), Bucharest (OTP), Istanbul (IST), Minsk (MSQ), Tbilisi (TBS), Tirana (TIA) and Yerevan (EVN), but also to seaside points such as Colombo (CMB), Maldives (MLE) and Zanzibar (ZNZ).

Beautiful view of the sea and coastline, Batumi – Georgia – Photo : Flydubai Press

Comments from FlyDubai

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at FZ stated, “We remain focused on adding more options for travel this summer with the expectation that international travel restrictions will have eased. Flights are available to book on flydubai.com. In addition, passengers will have the option to choose full packages from holidays by flydubai.”

A code-share agreement with Emirates (EK) allows 5W to propose to its passengers extended connections on 5W and EK services to 155 destinations including Australia, China, Indian Ocean, Japan, South Asia, and the United States.

Flight Details:

Flights from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) to (BUS) will operate on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays from 12 May to 01 September.

Return Business Class fares from DXB to BUS start from AED 6,485 and Economy Class fares start from AED 1,605.

Return Business Class fares from BUS to DXB start from USD 1,125 and Economy Class fares start from USD 385.

Flight Number Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time FZ 8747 DXB 13:55 BUS 17:25 FZ 8748 BUS 18:30 DXB 22:00 All times are local