LONDON – Flydubai (FZ) obtains traffic rights for four flights in 2021 from Dubai to Salzburg Airport (SZG), Austria’s second largest airport. SZG serves Salzburg, the fourth-largest Austrian city, and is a gateway to the country’s numerous ski areas.

At the beginning of 2019, SZG CEO Bettina Ganghofer announced at a press conference that the airport would be working on its flight program and on connections to the major international hubs. It was then that the name Dubai was mentioned for the first time.

Numerous projects have been implemented successfully at the airport, but because of the emergence of COVID-19, air traffic came to a standstill. However, the intention to connect Salzburg directly to Dubai was pursued, despite all adversities, together with the designated airline for this route, FZ.

FlyDubai Boeing 737-800. Photo: Salvatore Michelini

Flight Schedule

2021 DATE FLIGHT DAYS ARRIVAL IN SALZBURG DEPARTURE TO DUBAI ARRIVAL IN DUBAI 1 May – 24 June Tue, Thu, Sun 20:50 21:50 06:05 26 June – 30 Sep Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun 20:50 21:50 06:05 2 Oct – 28 Oct Tue, Thu, Sun 20:50 21:50 06:05 31 Oct – 2 Dec Tue, Thur, Sun 19:45 20:45 06:00 4 Dec – 26 Mar 2022 Tue, Thu, Sat, Sun 19:45 20:45 06:00

FlyDubai Boeing 737-800. Photo: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt via Wikimedia

Statement from Salzburg Airport

Bettina Ganghofer, CEO of Salzburg Airport, said, “Often things turn out differently than you think and we will finally be able to reap the fruits of our work together in 2021.”

“This will enable us to take a big step towards the United Arab Emirates as well as the international hub Dubai. Not only passengers from Salzburg will take the opportunity to fly to Dubai, but also Arab guests will travel to our beautiful country.”

Christian Stöckl, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Salzburg Airport, said, “It is always important for Salzburg Airport to enable new flight opportunities, all the more in view of the Covid pandemic.”

“The new flight connection is a ray of hope for our airport, which has been hit particularly hard by the Corona crisis. Dubai offers tourists as well as business travelers a quick connection to the Arab world.”

FlyDubai Boeing 737-800. Photo: Mohammadreza Farhadi Aref via Wikimedia

Statement from FlyDubai

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at FZ, said, “With the start of flights to Salzburg we continue to gradually grow our network catering to an increasing demand for travel, as more passengers return to the skies and more countries ease restrictions on international air travel.”

“Since commencing operations in 2009, we have been committed to opening up previously underserved markets and the launch of our latest routes in Europe demonstrates our continuous efforts to offer more people the opportunity to travel more often while creating free flows of travel, trade, and tourism.”

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at FZ, said, “With the addition of Salzburg to our network we are able to provide passengers from the UAE and GCC with more choice for travel, while giving people from Austria and the surrounding region access to Dubai’s international travel hub.”

“We are committed to enabling passengers to travel with greater peace of mind with our recently launched multi-risk travel insurance and additional benefits with the opportunity to bid for an upgrade to Business Class.”

“We look forward to the start of flights next year and the new opportunities these routes will provide for trade and tourism.”

Featured image: FlyDubai. Photo: Wikimedia

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.