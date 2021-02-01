MIAMI – Government-owned low cost carrier FlyDubai (FZ) announced the resumption of flights to Georgia’s capital, Tbilisi (TBS) from Dubai (DXB), United Arab Emirates.

This twice-weekly (Mondays and Thursdays) service marks FZ’s fifth destination in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The Boeing 737-800 departed for Georgia’s largest city on January 28, 2021. Georgian authorities have eased International travel restrictions from February 1.

Jeyhun Efendi, SVP, Commercial Operations and E-commerce at FZ said the airline will continue to add flights to more destinations as restrictions ease. Passengers need to ensure the latest COVID-19 travel regulations http://www.iatatravelcentre.com/world for their entire journey are followed.

Flydubai A6-FDC Boeing 737-8KN(WL). Photo: Konstantin von Wedelstaedt via Wikimedia

Safety Measures

Passengers from Dubai need a COVID-19 vaccination certificate or a negative Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result taken within 72 hours before departure time. On the third day after entry in Georgia and at the owners’ expense, another PCR will be required.

Furthermore, flydubai is working with Aster DM Healthcare http://www.asterdmhealthcare.com and NMC Healthcare http://nmc.ae offering passengers PCR testing at reduced rates.

The four-hour flight offers both business and economy class service. Georgia is a popular tourist destination welcoming 9.3 million global visitors in 2019. FZ started operations to Tbilisi on November 4, 2011 being its 45th international destination at the time.

Flights to Salzburg and Malta have also been announced last week by flydubai.

Featured image: Flydubai A6-FDY Boeing 737-8KN(WL). Photo: Marco Macca/Airways

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews, and more. Also, be sure to check out our brand new Airways Prints store to purchase prints from Airways‘ world-class aviation photographers.