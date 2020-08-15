LONDON – As UAE carrier Flydubai (FZ) continues to resume more flights, the airline announced last week that it would once again look to add Almaty, Dhaka, Djibouti, Kuwait, and Nursultan onto its service list.

The airline confirmed that flights to Almaty and Nursultan in Kazakhstan would resume from August 18 while flights to Dhaka, Djibouti, and Kuwait had already begun earlier in the week.

This now sees the carrier return to an operation route network to 24 destinations.

Flydubai annlunced back in June that it planned to restart operations again with plans to reopen 24 destinations on its commercial passenger routes with flights to Africa, Europe, and the Middle East.

With this goal now reached, the airline said it would look to continue to expand its route network flight resumptions over the summer with it planning to operate flights on up to 66 destinations.

Photo: Boeing.

Flydubai Continues Flights amid Uncertainty

The speed at which the airline will be able to continue flights is still unknown. Many countries around the world face changing circumstances that have seen them either have to close or reduce the number of countries on approved travel lists to stem the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has already claimed thousands of lives and put many airlines around the world in danger of collapse.

Resumption of these flights continues to show the UAE’s plans to open back up to the world, with these flights now adding to the list of first flights between Dubai and the destinations since March when the carrier was fully grounded during the height of the global pandemic.

In a press release, the carrier confirmed that it would continue to increase its destinations and flight frequencies. However, it did confirm that these plans would be subject to government approval, with no fixed plans and announcements being made by the airline at this time.

Photo: Emirates.

Passenger Safety First

As the airline continues to reopen flights and destination back on its network, it said that the safety of its passengers remains its number one priority. The airline is working to create a new passenger experience; a redesigned safe travel experience that has minimized Crew and passenger contact, and by ensuring each passenger receives a complimentary snack or meal on board.

In line with these changes, passengers will also have the options to rebook and rearrange flights without any penalties. However, the airline said that any differences in fares may apply and tickets are still subject to the carrier’s terms and conditions.

During the grounding of commerical passenger services, the airline operated around 831 repatriation flights since March, which it says has allowed it to help more than 100,000 passengers return home to 40 countries.

The carrier plans to continue to support the government efforts, operating more than 240 additional repatriation flights in the upcoming weeks.

With the resumption of the airline’s flights to 24 destinations and with plans for more to follow, Dubai continues to reopen itself to the world with the UAE’s national hub now offering passengers connections around the globe through Flyduai and Emirates.