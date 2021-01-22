LONDON – flydubai (FZ) has announced the resumption of flights to Qatar. A double daily service from Dubai International (DXB) to Doha’s Hamad International Airport (DOH) will start from January 26.

The airline has recently introduced an extended multi-risk travel insurance that includes COVID-19 cover to offer passengers greater piece of mind when travelling.

FlyDubai Boeing 737-800. Photo: Salvatore Michelini

Statement from flyDubai

Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO of FZ, said, “With announcement we see the FZ network grow to 64 destinations. Flights to DOH will start from 26 January and to meet expected demand we are pleased to launch operations with a double daily service. We hope to be able to continue to grow the service.”

Sudhir Sreedharan, Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations (UAE, GCC, Africa and the Indian Subcontinent) at FZ, said, “The company offers convenient and reliable travel services between both countries.”

“Passengers have the opportunity to choose how they would like to travel whether it is in the comfort of Business Class or a customised experience in Economy Class.”

Featured image: Photo: Konstantin Von Wedelstaedt.

Like what you see online? Make sure to subscribe to the print edition of Airways today for exclusive content including airport reviews, trip reports, interviews and more. Use the discount code ‘AIRWAYSONE’ for some money off your purchase.