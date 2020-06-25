FlyDubai Resumes Commercial Operations in July

LONDON – FlyDubai (FZ) has announced that flights to 24 initial destinations are now available to be booked on flydubai.com.

Destinations and flight frequencies will continue to be added to the schedule over the summer.

The airline will be announcing details of its customer journey shortly, outlining what passengers can expect and what information they need to know the next time they fly with FZ.

Resumed flight schedules

The following routes are subject to government approvals:

To Europe: Belgrade (BEG), Bucharest (OTP), Dubrovnik (DBV), Kiev (KBP), Krakow (KRK), Prague (PRG), Sarajevo (SJJ) and Sofia (SOF).

To Africa: Addis Ababa (ADD), Alexandria (HBE), Khartoum (KRT) and Juba (JUB).

To the Middle-East: Almaty (ALA), Amman (AMM), Baku (GYD), Beirut (BEY), Esfahan (IFN), Kabul (KBL), Lar (LRR), Nur-Sultan (NQZ), Shiraz (SYZ), Tbilisi (TBS), Tehran (IKA) and Yerevan (EVN).

Photo: Salvatore Michelini

Statement from FlyDubai CCO

Hamad Obaidalla, FZ CCO, said, “Flights are available for booking from today and will operate from July 7. We are initially planning to operate to 24 destinations.”

Obaidalla added, “we will continuously add destinations and flight frequencies to the network and we expect this to increase to 66 destinations over the course of the summer. This, of course, will be dependent on countries being able to open up and accept international travel.”

Photo: FlyDubai

A safe and measured return of flights

Obaidalla also added, “following the recent announcement we welcome a return to service in a safe and measured way.”

“We have redesigned our passenger journey that is built upon existing high standards to minimise the risk of transmission of COVID-19 and we can now bring people together once again. This, along with the clear and simple guidelines set out by the authorities means it’s the perfect time to return to the skies.”