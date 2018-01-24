flydubai to Launch New Services to Jordan and Greece

MIAMI — Low-cost carrier, flydubai, announced two new routes to Thessaloniki in Greece (SKG) and Aqaba in Jordan (AQJ) to be launched in June 2018.

These new destinations make flydubai the first UAE carrier to operate flights to Aqaba and Thessaloniki. SKG will be operated three times a week, starting on June 15 as well as AQJ service that will be operated four times a week from June 16.

The airline operates an all-Boeing fleet of 61 aircraft composed by 56 737-800 and five 737 MAX 8. It also has 246 737 MAX aircraft remaining in order including options for 50 more.

“We increase the number of underserved markets served by flydubai with direct flights from the UAE to 71 destinations,” said flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith. “The fact that around 70% of our network was previously underserved means that we remained committed to the vision set for us to create free flows of trade and tourism and strengthen direct air links with the UAE.”

With the new additions to flydubai’s network, the Dubai-based carrier now operates flights to 102 destinations in 46 countries, becoming one of the strongest and most diverse international low-cost carriers in the globe.

“We are looking forward to the start of flydubai’s flights to Aqaba and Thessaloniki. Both cities are major economic, industrial, commercial centers and very popular leisure destinations, especially in the summer,” said Jeyhun Efendi, flydubai Senior Vice President Commercial (UAE, Middle East, Europe & CIS).

The airline recently announced its intention to launch several new routes in 2018: Tivat, Krakow, Dubrovnik, Catania, Kutaisi, Qabala and Batumi from March. This brings the number of destinations served by the carrier in Eastern and Southern Europe to 27, Caucasus and Central Asia to 11, and GCC and Middle East to 30.