flydubai Launches Krakow and Dubrovnik Services

MIAMI — flydubai finally launched its daily service to Krakow, Poland and the seasonal route to Dubrovnik with Emirates codesharing on both operations. The low-cost carrier is the first UAE carrier to offer direct flights to Krakow and Dubrovnik destinations from Dubai.

“With our partnership, passengers can connect easily and conveniently to over 90 of flydubai’s destinations which complement the Emirates route network, spanning six continents in over 80 countries,” said Thierry Aucoc, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Emirates.

The inaugural flight to Poland, piloted by a Polish captain in a Boeing 737 MAX 8, departed from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) and landed at John Paul II Kraków Airport to be greeted by a water cannon salute.

The carrier’s 737 MAX 8 is the newest aircraft on the fleet and features a new cabin with flat-bed in Business Class, new RECARO seats in Economy Class and in-flight entertainment with a full HD, 11.6-inch screen, featuring more than 1,000 hours of movies, TV shows, music and games in Arabic, English and Russian.

“A connection offered by the new carrier, flydubai, from Kraków to Dubai International, opens up wide travel options for passengers from southern Poland. Passengers will certainly appreciate the benefits of the agreement between flydubai and Emirates airlines,” said Radosław Włoszek, President of the Kraków Airport Board.

Jeyhun Efendi, Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations at flydubai, said during a press conference this route “not only does this offer our passengers from Kraków connections to more than 200 destinations from Dubai we also know that passengers traveling to Kraków will be keen to explore this popular tourist destination.”

On the other side, flights to Dubrovnik, Croatia are expected to be operated four times a week until October 25, 2018. On board the flight there was a delegation of representatives from the airline together with members of the media and social media.

At the arrival, the inaugural flight was met also with a traditional water cannon salute. With the new additions and the upcoming launches of flights to Catania in Italy and to Thessaloniki in Greece in June, flydubai will operate 135 weekly flights to 26 destinations.

Efendi added, “our new service reflects flydubai’s commitment to open up 71 previously underserved markets on our network of more than 90 destinations.”

“Opening this new route is an exciting and significant development for Emirates, flydubai, Croatia and the UAE. Not only can travelers in this region take a flight with flydubai from Dubrovnik and connect seamlessly in Dubai to an exciting range of Emirates’ destinations, but we will also bring in more tourists to Croatia from Dubai and beyond, boosting the economy and extending business relations,” said Martin Gross, Country Manager, Croatia and Austria, Emirates.

Also, Frano Luetić, Managing Director of Dubrovnik Airport, commented on the inaugural: “This is a significant milestone both for our airport and the entire Dubrovnik region.”

flydubai operates flights to 26 destinations in Europe including Bosnia, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Greece, Italy, Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine.